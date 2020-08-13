CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:ESSCU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 18th

CITIC Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ESSCU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 18th. CITIC Capital Acquisition had issued 12,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 20th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of CITIC Capital Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of ESSCU opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20. CITIC Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $10.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESSCU. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,113,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,817,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,940,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $14,715,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,880,000.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation operates as a blank company. The company is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

