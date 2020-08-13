Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cisco Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $203.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $53.07.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

