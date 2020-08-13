Cinedigm (CIDM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 17th.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.74 million for the quarter.

Shares of CIDM opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $146.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

CIDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinedigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

