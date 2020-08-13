CIBC Upgrades Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) to Hold

Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $0.69 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.85% from the company’s previous close.

PDPYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Painted Pony Energy in a report on Monday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Painted Pony Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities cut Painted Pony Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from $0.40 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.78.

PDPYF opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. Painted Pony Energy has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $71.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.68.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in British Columbia, Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia.

