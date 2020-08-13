CIBC Raises Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$31.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on POW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Desjardins raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$28.60.

Shares of POW stock opened at C$26.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.94, a current ratio of 79.45 and a quick ratio of 65.63. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$17.47 and a 1-year high of C$35.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.15.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$11.35 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.0800001 EPS for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

