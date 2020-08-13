CIBC Raises Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$22.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IFP has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

TSE:IFP opened at C$16.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.67, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.16. Interfor has a 1-year low of C$4.75 and a 1-year high of C$16.83.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

