CIBC Boosts Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target to $45.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LIMAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised Linamar to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linamar from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Linamar from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Linamar from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Linamar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS LIMAF opened at $32.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.16. Linamar has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $38.67.

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

