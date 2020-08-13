China Tower (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

China Tower (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of China Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

CHWRF stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22. China Tower has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.62.

China Tower Corporation Limited provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers towers, and shelters or cabinets; and ancillary equipment to telecommunication services providers for installation of their telecommunications equipment.

