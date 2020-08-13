China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. China Automotive Systems has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $73.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. On average, analysts expect China Automotive Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CAAS stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAAS shares. ValuEngine raised China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised China Automotive Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Greenridge Global increased their price objective on China Automotive Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

