Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chiasma from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

CHMA stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $194.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.40. Chiasma has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Chiasma will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chiasma news, CEO Raj Kannan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $71,799. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Chiasma by 230.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 56,569 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the second quarter worth about $297,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

