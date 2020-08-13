Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Position Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,587 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 280,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 514,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,301,000 after buying an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $72.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average is $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 34,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $2,490,971.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,769,717.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,049 shares of company stock worth $8,688,963 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CERN. Stephens began coverage on Cerner in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

