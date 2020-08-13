Cerecor Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Cerecor in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cerecor’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CERC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

CERC stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. Cerecor has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $194.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerecor by 30.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cerecor by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cerecor by 15.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerecor by 23.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 13,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 2,049,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,745.84. Also, CEO Michael F. Cola purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 175,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,365. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,944,120 shares of company stock worth $9,735,001. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

