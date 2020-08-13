Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,398 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.93 million, a PE ratio of 70.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. Cementos Pacasmayo has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $9.82.

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.14). Cementos Pacasmayo had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $33.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.59 million. Analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cementos Pacasmayo Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.

