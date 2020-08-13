Celsion (CLSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative net margin of 3,908.00% and a negative return on equity of 120.14%. On average, analysts expect Celsion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Celsion stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $37.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. Celsion has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Dawson James downgraded Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Celsion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

