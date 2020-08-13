CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Raised to $56.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CCDBF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised shares of CCL Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Laurentian reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Sunday. Laurentian Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.06.

CCL Industries stock opened at $37.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.44. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $45.20.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

