Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Down 21.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) were down 21.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.00. The company traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.34, approximately 9,373,939 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 370% from the average daily volume of 1,995,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPRX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 37,036 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 436.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,440,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,647,000 after acquiring an additional 22,527 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,695.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 261,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 251,854 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $344.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 52.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

