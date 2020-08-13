Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $155,025.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $155,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $156,787.50.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $308,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $138,787.50.

On Thursday, May 21st, Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $139,537.50.

CSTL opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $718.94 million and a PE ratio of -48.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 153.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth $112,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

