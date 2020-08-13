Cassava Sciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 6,746 call options on the company. This is an increase of 300% compared to the typical volume of 1,686 call options.

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $74.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.91.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 69,519 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 10,993.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 297,583 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Sunday, June 7th.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

