Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Trading 3.8% Higher

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)’s share price traded up 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $16.03, 1,538,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 33,597,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Carnival from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Carnival from $53.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.85.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Carnival during the first quarter valued at about $456,856,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carnival by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,875,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,586,000 after buying an additional 927,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Carnival by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,490,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,997,000 after buying an additional 1,254,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,530,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,668,000 after buying an additional 51,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in Carnival during the first quarter valued at about $40,529,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

