Carl Zeiss Meditec’s (AFX) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AFX. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €96.13 ($113.09).

Shares of AFX opened at €90.75 ($106.76) on Monday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a 12 month high of €122.10 ($143.65). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €89.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of €94.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

