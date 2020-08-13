Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Shares Up 10.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ)’s stock price shot up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61, 154,251 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 533,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Specifically, Director John Albert Brussa bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$30,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,367,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$697,391.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CJ. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$0.50 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$0.68.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.95. The company has a market cap of $58.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.85.

About Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

