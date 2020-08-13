Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,942,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,233 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $47,783,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,996,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,904 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 118.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,337 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,092,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,166,000 after acquiring an additional 816,015 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.62.

