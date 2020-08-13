Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $89,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $76.38 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.53.

