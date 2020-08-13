Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $92,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,047.1% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.14 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.82.

