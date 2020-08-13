Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $90,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 521.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 82,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $101.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.39. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.53 and a 52-week high of $109.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

