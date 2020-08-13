Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $105,000 Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 89.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, MA Private Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.66 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average is $50.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.