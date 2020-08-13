Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3,047.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $176.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $180.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

