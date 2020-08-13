Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,064,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 175,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 71,408 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 343.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 49,669 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 45,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 27,190 shares during the last quarter.

MOO stock opened at $66.79 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $69.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.88.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

