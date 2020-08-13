Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $420.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 44.20% from the stock’s previous close.
CP has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.33.
Shares of CP opened at $291.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.02. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $299.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,760,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,845,000 after purchasing an additional 284,219 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,293,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,264,000 after acquiring an additional 160,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,011,000 after buying an additional 835,865 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,458,000 after acquiring an additional 408,973 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,787,000 after buying an additional 69,672 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
