Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $420.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 44.20% from the stock’s previous close.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.33.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP opened at $291.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.02. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $299.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,760,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,845,000 after purchasing an additional 284,219 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,293,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,264,000 after acquiring an additional 160,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,011,000 after buying an additional 835,865 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,458,000 after acquiring an additional 408,973 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,787,000 after buying an additional 69,672 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.