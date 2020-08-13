Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Canada Goose stock opened at $23.51 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $45.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOS shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

