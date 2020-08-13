Canaccord Genuity Cuts American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Price Target to $3.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of AHOTF opened at $1.90 on Monday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

