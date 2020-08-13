Calix (NYSE:CALX) Trading Down 0.5%

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.84 and last traded at $20.85, 245,975 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,494,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.37.

Get Calix alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $119.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calix Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 3,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $37,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Calix by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Calix by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.