Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc (BEPC) to Issue — Dividend of $0.43 on September 30th

Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc (NASDAQ:BEPC) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.434 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEPC opened at $47.15 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York. Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

