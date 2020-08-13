Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:BIPC) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

BIPC stock opened at $50.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $52.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $848,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $455,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $3,024,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $469,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

