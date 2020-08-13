Brokers Set Expectations for Barrick Gold Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

ABX opened at C$34.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion and a PE ratio of 14.40. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$17.52 and a 12-month high of C$40.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.06, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

