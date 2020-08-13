Brokers Offer Predictions for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integra Lifesciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $258.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IART. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.85.

Shares of IART opened at $51.17 on Thursday. Integra Lifesciences has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $64.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.06, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

In other news, Director Stuart Essig sold 11,626 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $609,202.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,024,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,700,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Evoli sold 3,475 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $191,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,908 shares of company stock worth $32,320,036. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 19.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 100.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 5.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,501 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

