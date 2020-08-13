Brokers Offer Predictions for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Sunday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.52. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Sunday.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

