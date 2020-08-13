Brokers Issue Forecasts for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, August 8th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.20.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WWD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.88.

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $562,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $544,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0813 per share. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

