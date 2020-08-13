Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sientra Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) – Analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sientra in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Secur. analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Sientra’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.23). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 101.94% and a negative net margin of 134.87%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SIEN. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Sientra from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Sientra from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.48. Sientra has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $9.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.