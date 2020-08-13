Brokers Issue Forecasts for Renewable Energy Group Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on REGI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.47. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $40.14.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 412.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 442,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 123,508 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Gary Haer sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $217,959.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,626.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $728,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

