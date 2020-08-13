Brokers Issue Forecasts for Osino Resources Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (CVE:OSI)

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Osino Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Beacon Securities analyst B. Berhe expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Osino Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

The company has a current ratio of 23.14, a quick ratio of 22.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. As of May 04, 2020, it had a total ground position of approximately 6,577 square kilometer comprising 23 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

