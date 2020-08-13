Brokers Issue Forecasts for GreenSky Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GreenSky in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GreenSky’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GSKY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of GreenSky from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $879.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.32.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. GreenSky had a net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. GreenSky’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 31,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $133,469.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GreenSky by 2,187.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,466,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,915 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at $1,985,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GreenSky by 91.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 103,650 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in GreenSky by 38.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 336,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 93,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at $285,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

