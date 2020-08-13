Brokers Issue Forecasts for Absolute Software’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:ABT)

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Absolute Software in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Absolute Software’s FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$34.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.43 million.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ABT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$18.25 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of TSE ABT opened at C$15.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.51. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of C$6.70 and a 1-year high of C$16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.75 million and a P/E ratio of 65.38.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.