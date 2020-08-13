Brokerages Set Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Price Target at $21.17

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of XRX opened at $17.69 on Monday. Xerox has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 650,698 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $10,801,586.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard acquired 15,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $244,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,371,784 shares of company stock worth $22,392,739. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 403.4% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 511,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 410,198 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Xerox by 79.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 153,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 68,305 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Xerox during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xerox during the second quarter valued at $11,415,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the second quarter valued at $2,916,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

