Brokerages Set Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Target Price at €26.25

Shares of Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €26.25 ($30.88).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIGHT shares. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a 12 month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 12 month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.