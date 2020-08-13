Brokerages Set REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) PT at $18.00

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REMYY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

