Brokerages Set OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Target Price at $33.71

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $32.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.76.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in OGE Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 513,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in OGE Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

