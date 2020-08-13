Brokerages Set Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Target Price at $39.92

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.92.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 29,668,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $1,017,642,961.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $262,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,187.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,330,525 shares of company stock worth $1,940,171,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 159.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $43,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 249.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $91,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $36.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $44.65.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

