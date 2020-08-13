Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

BWEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Broadwind Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Broadwind Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Broadwind Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

BWEN opened at $4.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.66 and a beta of 1.78. Broadwind Energy has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadwind Energy will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

