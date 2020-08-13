British American Tobacco’s (BTI) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $34.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $45.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 24.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,894,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,946,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,784,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,218,000 after buying an additional 383,595 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 57.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,573,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,002,000 after buying an additional 938,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 28.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,381,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,421,000 after buying an additional 525,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 127.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,256,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,137,000 after buying an additional 1,263,856 shares during the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

